Houston officer injured in helicopter crash now serious

CORRECTS DATE OF PHOTO TO THURSDAY, NOV. 22, 2018, INSTEAD OF NOV. 21, 2020, AND CORRECTS BYLINE TO MARIE D. DE JESÚS INSTEAD OF STEVE GONZALES – This Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, photo shows Houston police Officer Jason Knox in a restored HPD cruiser during the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade in Houston. The Houston police department tweeted that Knox, a Tactical Flight Officer, was killed when a police helicopter crashed early Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston police officer injured in a police helicopter crash that killed another officer is now in serious condition.

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center spokesperson Natasha Barrett said 35-year-old Chase Cormier was upgraded from critical condition Sunday following surgery after the early Saturday morning crash.

Police say 35-year-old Officer Jason Knox, the son of Houston City Council Member Mike Knox, died of injuries suffered in the crash.

The helicopter was part of a search for bodies in a nearby bayou, which was prompted by a tip that Police Chief Art Acevedo has said was “probably a bogus call — we don’t know.”