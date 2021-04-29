Houston to implement police reforms made by task force

by: By JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials say reforms recommended by a community task force that aim to improve policing in Houston and boost trust between residents and officers are being implemented in the nation’s fourth largest city.

The reforms include: a timeline for the release of body camera video; changes to the city’s Independent Police Oversight Board; improvements to how the public can submit complaints against officers; and a $25 million investment in programs that help officers respond to calls with individuals in a mental health crisis.

The reform efforts were announced on Thursday.

Criminal justice reform advocates called the new initiatives an important step but said more must still be done.

