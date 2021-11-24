How Abilene almost lost its most historic buildings

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City hall debates on downtown parking, hotel development, and tourism spending would seem alien to Abilene’s founders, but since the first railroad spike was driven in the early 1880s, city leaders and involved citizens have been working to move in the same direction: forward.

Abilene popped up in 1881 as a water stop along the T&P railway. The first homes and businesses were constructed on what is now North 1st. For the next 80 years Abilene saw mostly steady growth, but the downtown growth began to stagnate in the late ’60s.

“Downtown was vibrant because that’s where you shopped. By the ’70s most businesses had moved, the mall had opened. Those stores like Thorntons and Grissoms and Minters, they all left downtown and so did the people,” says Abilene Historian Jay Moore.

With commerce being pulled toward the interstate and newly constructed shopping centers, downtown began a sharp decline. Many of the properties we consider cornerstones today were in rough shape.

“The Grace Museum, the roof was gone, the building was in shambles, some people thought it just wasn’t worth saving,” says Moore.

The Grace, Paramount, Compton building, and the T&P Depot were boarded up. To the many of the Abilenians of that day, these buildings were eyesores. No one could have imagined what they would become.

“And I think a lot of people couldn’t have imagined that, but thank God there were people who could,” says former KTAB reporter Janis Test.

A push for preservation developed in the late 1980s and early 1990s, spearheaded by Judy Matthews and the Dodge Jones foundation.

“From that it really started a domino effect of people wanting to invest in downtown, because they saw it coming back to life and you can see that today. You come downtown and my gosh, it’s hard to park,” Moore says.

Taken during the landscaping of the railway

The push began with the beautification and landscaping of the T&P railway.

“It took them three years to get the railroad to even agree. The railroad doesn’t like you to mess with their right of way. As I understand it, Abilene was the first city that the Union Pacific gave authority to landscape their right of way,” Moore said.

Future projects brought about the revitalization of the Grace Museum and surrounding properties and the construction of the Abilene Convention Center. In the mid 1990s the downtown streets received a makeover and Everman park was constructed.

“There were a lot of people who thought it was a boondoggle, and that it was a waste of money, and ‘Why did we have to spend that money on that? Nobody cares if there’s a star in the middle of North First Street,'” said Test.































Photos of downtown buildings before and after revitalization (courtesy Jay Moore)

But ever since revitalization began there has been a steady climb in tourism revenue, according to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau:

1985: $108,369,000

1994: $201,048,751

2000: $267,642.925

2010: $392,095,407

2019: $505,653,333

2020: $414,251,382

That kind of growth attracted investment, which Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams says is a key to downtown’s success.

“We’ve had a series of successes in the last 40 to 50 years, but we’re at a time and place where those aspirational dreams and goals are coming to be,” Williams says.

One such project is the downtown hotel, which has been discussed since the ’90s, though the project didn’t see any real traction until 2016.









The railroad right of way at various stages of landscaping (courtesy Jay Moore)

“Many have tried, but Mayor Norm Archibald lead that effort. I’ve had a chance to carry it over the finish line,” says Williams.

The hotel will provide downtown lodging for conventions and events that would have been unthinkable to those that set this growth in motion just 50 years ago.

“Abilenians have always been committed to moving forward Abilene,” Mayor Williams says. “My hope is that that next group of leaders has that same mantra, they work very, very hard. Not for themselves, but for those who will follow.”