ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After being dragged out of his home that went up in flames, an Abilene man is not only speaking out about what he lost, but thanking the one who saved his life.

Chad Montgomery lost his home to a fire last Thursday. As he was trapped inside, a young man just happened to be passing by.

Hunter Buckley turned around because he left his phone at work, but then saw smoke and flames from a familiar area. Buckley recognized the home on fire as his childhood friend’s home, and he bucked up the courage to drag out his childhood friend’s father, saving his life.

After Montgomery invited KTAB/KRBC to see the remains of his home, we invited Buckley for a reunion with the man he saved. They instantly embraced one another and through deep sighs, Montgomery told Buckley, “Thank you, man… You didn’t have to do that.”

Unable to remember what happened that night because he passed out while suffering smoke inhalation, Montgomery is now out of the hospital and recovering just as quickly as he can. He said doctors told him he would have only lived 10 minutes longer had Buckley not show up to his rescue.

“How did I make it out of there? I mean, how did all of this turn out? How am I standing here? And I mean, hell, I’m looking at why,” wondered Montgomery, pointing to Buckley. “I can’t give up after a second chance like that.”

Montgomery added he did not have a smoke detector, something he will always prioritize from here on out.

He also did not have insurance on his home, meaning he lost everything, including the loss of his two dogs.

Follow this link to help Montgomery rebuild his life, set up by his family.