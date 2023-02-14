ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Pact Act, published last summer, has recently opened doors for Veterans with toxic exposures to receive healthcare and benefits. Since the act was passed into law, the Taylor County Veterans Service Office said it’s stayed busy with nonstop claims.

Director Bryan Massey told KTAB/KRBC the Pact Act had been a longtime coming for many Veterans. Now, Veterans from the Vietnam and Gulf wars, and post-9/11, will have access to life-changing benefits like healthcare, disability compensation, and survivors benefit for spouses.

“I was deployed to Afghanistan, and was exposed to numerous different toxins, but it’s nice to know the VA has not waited almost 20 years like they did with the agent orange thing after Vietnam War ended,” shared Massey.

In the Big Country, Massey said he and his fellow Veterans are lucky to have such a high Vet population. However, as of now, the office said it is backlogged with claims.

Even so, Massey assured that his fellow Vets need not worry because the Veterans Service Office is hard at work filing the claims.