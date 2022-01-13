How the Baby Moses law protects surrendered infants in Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- On January 7 an infant child was found abandoned but alive in a New Mexico Dumpster, sparking a national conversation on child abandonment. In Texas, the Baby Moses, or Safe Haven Law has been in place since 1999 in attempts to protect surrendered children.

“This is a real thing that could happen any day, and we want to be prepared for that,” says Abilene Fire Public Information Officer Elise Roberts.

“Safe baby site” sign seen on Abilene Fire Station No.1

“If a child were given at any of our stations, that crew would be out of service until the baby is picked up by Child Protective Services,” Roberts says.

Roberts says she hasn’t seen or heard of any children being given up in Abilene in recent history, legally or illegally. Still, the fire department has standing protocol that is taught every year so that the department is ready, should the need arise.

While any firehouse in the state is considered a safe haven, hospitals and EMS buildings also fall into that distinction under the law. According to the Texas Department of Family Protective Services, anyone thinking of surrendering a baby can expect the following:

Your baby must be 60 days old or younger and unharmed and safe

You may take your baby to any hospital, fire station, or emergency medical services (EMS) station in Texas

You need to give your baby to an employee who works at one of these safe places and tell this person that you want to leave your baby at a safe haven

You may be asked by an employee for family or medical history to make sure that your baby receives the care they need

This law came into being to protect surrendered children whose parents may fear repercussions from having to give a child up. As such, the identity of the parent is never asked and is kept from all record.

“There are options, they’re not alone. The community is here to help them out as much as they can,” says Roberts.