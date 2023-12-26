ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Stockings were hung by the chimney with care… But now they’re all filled with candy wrappers, and that tree by the window is starting to look quite tired. You need your house back, so where do you go to dispose of the holiday clutter like excess boxes and trees?

The Abilene Environmental Recycling Center is accepting bulk Christmas items like cardboard boxes, christmas trees – both real and faux, and even old appliances.

“You just bring ’em down and we’ll be happy to take care of those for you. If you have a faux tree, a plastic tree, metal tree, fake tree that you need to get rid of, you can also recycle that in our metal bins. If it’s primarily metal you can bring it to any one of our metal bins. Put it in there and we’ll have them melted down,” said the recycling center’s supervisor, Jason Day.

There are three drop off locations in Abilene that will accept the waste:

Neighborhood Recycling Center – 4579 Buffalo Gap Road

Southwest Drive Center – 4399 Southwest Drive

Abilene Brush Center – 2149 Sandy Street

Day told KTAB/KRBC people will need to separate their recycling: That includes styrofoam, any kind of packing, or excess plastic in those boxes as they cannot be stored together.

If you have oversized or heavy items like an old refrigerator or oven and can’t make it to a recycling center, you can call The Abilene Environmental Recycling Center at (325) 672-2209 to schedule a time for the folks from the recycling center to pick up those items from your home free of charge.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, fishers can drop their Christmas trees into lakes and ponds on their own properties to create pseudo habitats and enhance their fishing.