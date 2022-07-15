City of Abilene: How to enroll in Abilene After School Program, fees waived for students on free or reduced lunch program (July 2022)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene announced open registration for its after school programs, which offers fee waivers for students on the free or reduced lunch program.

Students throughout the City of Abilene, ages 6 through 13 can soon register at any of the four Abilene recreation centers to attend after school.

Abilene’s After School Programs are available from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on school days at Chavez, Cobb, Daniels and Rose Recreation Centers.

At these programs, according to the City of Abilene:

Kids get opportunities for enriched learning, new experiences, fun activities, gym games, and even get homework help for their school assignments!

Transportation to the programs will be provided by Abilene ISD from the listed schools:

Chavez Rec. Center – Ortiz Elementary

Cobb Rec. Center – Purcell Elementary and Craig Middle

Daniels Rec. Center – Thomas, Taylor and Purcell Elementaries, and Craig Middle

Rose Rec. Center – Austin and Bowie Elementaries

Enrollment for Abilene’s After School Program for the 2022-2023 scholastic year opens Monday, July 18. Register online by following this link.

The city also said it will be waiving its weekly fees for children who are part of the free or reduced lunch program at their schools. Documentation must be provided, click here to email those documents to Abilene Parks & Recreation Department.

For questions or concerns, click here to shoot Abilene Parks and Recreation an email. You can also call Parks & Rec during regular business hours at (325) 676-6217.