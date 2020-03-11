How to fight Coronavirus fears

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Having concerns over the Coronavirus is human nature according to local therapist Jeffrey Emery but responding rationally to them is another undertaking altogether.

“We’re always looking for things that could go wrong. That’s the human brain,” said Emery.

Emery is a counselor and co-director of Mosaic Wellness in Abilene and says its important to acknowledge one’s worries or fears but it’s ultimately important to avoid panicking.

“I think we’re almost always gonna come out ahead if we can focus on what’s reasonable to do rather than what’s reactive”,” said Emery.

Behaviors that are Emery-approved include taking deep breaths if one’s thoughts become overwhelming and take a break from whatever stressors could be triggering the panic.

As far as the Coronavirus is concerned, Emery suggests arming oneself with knowledge from reputable health organizations such as the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organizations.

“Pay attention to the legitamate information that gives us a sense of what we can do about it,” said Emery.

Several precautions many are implementing after the spread of the deadly virus include washing their hands more often, not touching their faces, and taking extra time to clean their surroundings.

Abilene residents like William Higdon is one of those people making an active effort to avoid catching any illness through prevention.

“Now if I go to the gym I wipe down the seats and stuff before and not just after,” said Higdon.