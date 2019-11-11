How to help Abilene apartment fire victims

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Red Cross continues its efforts to help the victims of the early morning apartment fire reported last Wednesday at 2800 block of Sayles Boulevard. The organization advises people who would like to help to call 211 to receive more information.

The Red Cross had previously opened a shelter at GV Daniels Recreational Center on North 8th to help the residents of the Maison Blanche apartment complex who were displaced by the fire.

According to the organization, the shelter is now closed as everyone affected by the fire has been temporarily housed.

The apartments that had been reported with smoke damage are being cleaned and residents will be able to move back into their apartments soon.

The Red Cross is working with “Housing Authority” and “211 Texas” to house them permanently.

