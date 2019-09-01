How to help victims of the mass shooting in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Locals, people across Texas and across the nation are jumping into action to provide resources and support to victims of the Odessa shooting and their families. Here’s what’s already been set up:

The city has created a streamlined victims fund and you can donate on the Odessa Chamber‘s website.

UT Permian Basin is accepting donations in the form of water bottles and food at their campus for victims and their families. They do ask that you take any and all donations to the campus, not to any other locations around town.

UTPD officials are also hosting a vigil to honor the victims on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Mesa Building on campus located at 4901 E University Blvd. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Local hospitals say a lot of people are calling in asking if blood donations are needed, but they are prepared and have what they need as of Sunday.

We will update this story as we hear more about how you can help the victims.