BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With a back-to-back week of triple digit temperatures underway, all animals around the Big Country are at a risk for heat illnesses.

The Excessive Heat Warning has once again been updated through Tuesday, July 18 until 9:00 p.m. Temperatures between 106° and 109° are expected Monday and Tuesday.

There is so much talk about heat safety tips and preventions for people. This is a good time to keep our furry friends in mind.

Most importantly, limit the amount of time spent outside with your pets. Of course, any good boy or girl enjoys their daily strolls outside.

However, with these extreme temperatures, 100° concrete temperatures are well above 130°. You want to be sure you protect your pets’ paws from hot surfaces.

If you can, AVOID walking your dogs during the hottest part of the day (10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.). This is when walking conditions are almost unbearable for them. Best walking times are during the early morning hours or late afternoon through the evening hours. Limiting their time outdoors will also help.

The next tip goes hand in hand with walking your dogs. Hydration is one of the key factors for both humans and animals. Be sure to frequently fill up their water bowl, especially if you have outside pets.

For older pets, be sure to take extra care of them during these hot times. Just like older humans, older dogs are susceptible to higher temperatures. Dogs with shorter noses, such as pugs and bulldogs are at a greater risk of heat stroke so, please be careful looking after them.

For outdoor cats, be sure to leave food in a shady spot and provide plenty of cold water. But remove the cat food within 30 minutes, so it doesn’t attract insects.

Summertime includes trips to the lake and to the beach. Most people don’t think about it, but pets can get sunburn just like us.

Pain, peeling, and even skin cancer is possible if they are exposed to extreme heat for too long. Apply pet friendly sunscreen on your pets to prevent them from getting sunburn as well.

Last but not least, NEVER leave your pet in a parked car. It is a thing that many people do but don’t realize it can cause your pet to pass out as temperatures inside the car can easily exceed 120° in minutes.

As always, BigCountryHomepage meteorologists will keep you updated with the latest weather events for the area.