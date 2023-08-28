TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County residents are now able to get their birth certificates with just a few taps on their smart phones.

The Taylor County Clerk’s Office announced Monday, the implementation of a program called “VitalDirector.” This program offers residents the ability to get their birth certificates online.

“The ordering process with VitalDirector ensures statute compliance, accelerates turnaround time, increases security, automates, tracks, organizes, and streamlines vital records ordering for applicants in Taylor County,” said Taylor County Clerk, Brandi DeRemer in a press release.

This partnership between Taylor County and Permitium, VitalDirector’s parent company, is to offer a solution to the demand for the ability to order vital records online, according to Matt Solomon, Permitium’s Managing Partner.

To order a birth certificate, follow this link. Per the website, the certificate will cost $23.00, plus $5.35 in other fees per copy.

If you were not born in Taylor County and you request the record through this county, you can get a certified abstract birth certificate, which will not be accepted by the US Passport Administration.