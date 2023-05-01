ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – This year, Abilene Gives will go on for 12 hours instead of its usual 24-hour fundraising period. Between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, you will be able to help some local nonprofits’ missions.

Abilene Gives local nonprofit profiles with KTAB 4U:

Here is a list of events for the annual fundraiser:

Kickoff breakfast

Community Foundation of Abilene – 850 North 1st Street

8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cash cube and prize announcements at 9:00 a.m.

Donuts and coffee

Junior Achievement of Abilene – 301 Cypress Street

9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Donuts and Dogs

All Kind Abilene Initiative – 925 South 25th Street

10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Communities in Schools lunch

The Shed – 7925 Buffalo Gap Road

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Receipts will be entered into a drawing to win a front door makeover from Hawk Painting, valued at $250

Youth Voice Open House

CitySquare Drop-In Center – 1634 North 1st Street

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

A come-and-go event with sandwich trays

Pajama and pizza party with a purpose

Joseph Thomas Foundation – 1433 South 14th Street

6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

For JTF friends and family

The annual Abilene Gives day of giving aims to bring awareness and raise funds for Abilene’s nonprofit organizations. Follow this link for a full list of participating organizations and fundraisers.