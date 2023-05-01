ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – This year, Abilene Gives will go on for 12 hours instead of its usual 24-hour fundraising period. Between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, you will be able to help some local nonprofits’ missions.
Here is a list of events for the annual fundraiser:
Kickoff breakfast
Community Foundation of Abilene – 850 North 1st Street
8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Cash cube and prize announcements at 9:00 a.m.
Donuts and coffee
Junior Achievement of Abilene – 301 Cypress Street
9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Donuts and Dogs
All Kind Abilene Initiative – 925 South 25th Street
10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Communities in Schools lunch
The Shed – 7925 Buffalo Gap Road
11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Receipts will be entered into a drawing to win a front door makeover from Hawk Painting, valued at $250
Youth Voice Open House
CitySquare Drop-In Center – 1634 North 1st Street
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
A come-and-go event with sandwich trays
Pajama and pizza party with a purpose
Joseph Thomas Foundation – 1433 South 14th Street
6:00 to 8:30 p.m.
For JTF friends and family
The annual Abilene Gives day of giving aims to bring awareness and raise funds for Abilene’s nonprofit organizations. Follow this link for a full list of participating organizations and fundraisers.