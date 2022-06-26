ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — In effort to pay tribute to an unaccompanied veteran, a public ceremony will be held on Monday morning at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene.

The ceremony for PFC James Phillip Prentice will take place on Monday at 10:00 am.

PFC Prentice was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the United States Army and the United States Marine Corps. In honor of his passing on Friday, May 20th, the United States Army will provide military honors to recognize his sacrifice and contributions.

He is not expected to have any next-of-kin present for the funeral service. Members of the Abilene and Big Country community are encouraged to attend to ensure PFC Prentice is not alone.