TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – While a planned power outage nears for parts of Taylor County during triple digit heat, it’s a good idea to know how to prepare.

According to the American Red Cross, these are important steps to take ahead of a summertime outage:

Before:

Load your cooler(s) with ice

Use a power bank to ensure your phone stays charged

Stock up on batteries

Have a couple bottles of water on hand

Sign up for alert systems and apps for text alerts. Click here for Taylor County’s emergency alerts

Talk with your doctor if you use electrical medical equipment

Use surge protectors

If you can swing it, use a generator

During:

Use flashlights, not candles

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed

Unplug unnecessary appliances to prevent power overload and fire hazards

Leave one light or lamp on to tell you when the power is restored

Contact your support network to let them know whether or not you’re okay

If it does get too hot to the point you feel you’re in danger, evacuate

Water should not be affected during this planned outage, so using a wet rag is a great way to stay cool!

After:

Use a digital thermometer to check food temperatures

Throw out unsafe food

Stay away from powerlines

The planned outage for Taylor Electric Co-op customers in certain areas will begin Thursday at 11:45 p.m., and power is expected to be restored by 3:00 a.m. Friday.