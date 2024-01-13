ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cold temperatures are on the way for Texans, and many of you have probably begun to winterize your home. Cara Mayfield at McCoy’s Building Supply in Abilene said she has seen an increase in shoppers.

“In the last couple of weeks, as the temperatures getting slower into the 50’s and the 40s, people are coming in,” said Mayfield. “Lots of faucet covers, pipe insulations, and heaters and heat lamps.”

They have sold so many faucets covers that they now display them at the front of the store.

“It’s gotten a lot busy; that’s why our faucet covers are in the middle aisle right when people walk in,” explained Mayfield.

Mayfield warns if you are using things like a heat lamp to be precautious.

“Adequate space around your heater; don’t put things too close to it because it can catch fire, and don’t use an extension cord,” said Mayfield.

Jennifer Kleinpeter, from the Big Country Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, shared that using heat lamps for livestock may attract other critters.

“Many wildlife are out and about now, especially when it’s starting to get cold because they are in search of food and warmth,” expressed Kleinpeter.

She added that the best thing to do is to make your home uninviting, or you could have an unwanted guest in the chicken coup.

“Keep everything locked up and sealed as food goes… Don’t provide shelter. Keep everything trimmed down and secure livestock, chickens, things like that,” said Kleinpeter. “You might find some other critters in the chicken coup, whether they are getting warm with the heat lamps or they are in search of an easy meal. With food getting scarce due to loss of habitat and also it’s getting cold, animals are starting to move in and get in,” explained Kleinpeter.

She advised people who leave the garage door open for feral cats to be cautious as well.

“What they’re going to find is possums in their skunks hanging out… Keep their cats indoors, keep garage doors closed, provide fresh water outside, but I wouldn’t leave food out ’cause they are already getting close to homes anyway,” expressed Kleinpeter.

If you want to help the feral cats, you can construct makeshift shelters and place them outside instead.