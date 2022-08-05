ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The fourth free vaccination clinic for Abilene pets will be underway at the end of August, thanks to All Kind Animal Initiative and its partners.

The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative, which provides one million free pet vaccines to its partners.

The vaccination clinic takes place from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at Frontier Vet Express – located at 2641 Post Oak Road. Pet parents must register by clicking this link ahead of time.

All Kind Animal Initiative aims to vaccinate 400 pets through this effort.

Vaccines offered include:

Free – DAPPv Canine

Free – HCP Feline

Free – Microchips

$20 – Rabies vaccine

“Part of All Kind’s mission is to make people feel like maintaining their pet’s health is more accessible and more affordable. ” said Andrea Robison, All Kind’s Chairwoman. “We are so excited to partner with Petco Love so we can offer several vaccines at no cost to pet owners. We really hope the community will take advantage of this free resource for their pets.”

For more information about vaccine distribution, contact All Kind Animal Initiative by clicking this link. You can also click here to learn more about Petco Love.