ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Safety is a priority for a few Abilene services, especially as New Year’s Eve and the start of 2023 approaches.

ABI Taxi Inc. off of North Leggett Drive in Abilene is one of a couple businesses offering reduced rates for those in need on New Year’s Eve. KTAB/KRBC spoke with co-owner Steven Bruns about his reasoning for reducing his rates.

Bruns said he and his partner decided on reducing their regular $5.50 cent trip down to $3.50 on New Year’s Eve because of the risk for fatal wrecks due to drunk driving. He said he’d rather anyone ride with A-B-I than take a DUI, or worse, lose a loved one in an accident.

“Hopefully, the reduced rates will get people where they need to be because driving on the first is a dangerous time,” Bruns said. “Lives can be changed in the blink of an eye.”

Bruns said if you wish to catch a ride with ABI Taxi, he recommends calling 15-20 minutes before you need the ride to ensure his drivers can complete current drives and get to you safely. You can reach ABI Taxi at (325) 673-4700.

Abilene Wrecker Service is offering free rides, as well as tows, on New Year’s Eve. You can reach them at (325) 513-9922.