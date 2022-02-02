BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As a Winter Storm Warning rages on across the Big Country, and many still worry about the effects from the February Freeze of 2021, keeping track of power outages may be at the forefront of your mind. Here, you’ll find how to keep track of the outages, and how to report them.

According to the Texas Power Outages Map, and as of 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 1,500 Taylor County homes were without power. That figure was gathered out of close to 110,000 customers tracked across American Electric Power Texas (AEP Texas), Oncor, and Taylor Electric Cooperative (TEC).

Texas Power Outage Map (Via: poweroutage.us), Taylor County closeup

