How to Watch: Wylie set for rematch with Michigan in Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (KTAB/KRBC) — The Wylie Little League all star team is set to face Michigan in a rematch to see who will advance at the Little League World Series on Thursday.

After starting the tournament with a 6-0 win over Washington last Friday, Wylie dropped a close one to Michigan 6-5 on Monday, then defeated New Jersey 2-1 on Tuesday. Dylan Regala’s 5 RBIs powered Wylie past Nebraska 10-0 on Wednesday.

Now just two wins away from the championship game, Wylie gets a rematch with Michigan, who fell 2-0 to Hawaii Wednesday night.

The winner of Thursday’s game will play Hawaii on Saturday in the semifinal, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Wylie vs Michigan is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.