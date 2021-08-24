How to watch: Wylie set to take on Nebraska in Little League World Series elimination game

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (KTAB/KRBC) — The Wylie Little League all star team is set to face Nebraska in an elimination game at the Little League World Series on Wednesday.

After starting the tournament with a 6-0 win over Washington last Friday, Wylie dropped a close one to Michigan 6-5 on Monday, then defeated New Jersey 2-1 on Tuesday.

Now just three wins away from the championship game, Wylie takes on a Nebraska team that beat New Jersey 5-2, lost to Hawaii 11-3, then beat Washington 3-2 on Monday.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will play the loser of Hawaii vs Michigan on Thursday, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Wylie vs Nebraska is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.