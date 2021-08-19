How to watch: Wylie set to take on Washington in Little League World Series

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Wylie Little League All Stars are set to make their first ever appearance in the Little League World Series.

As the first Little League team from Abilene to ever advance to this stage of the tournament, Wylie has to wait until Friday to get their Little League World Series started after the action got underway Thursday.

The team has been getting national recognition for their play, including catcher Ella Bruning, who recently caught the attention of some major leaguers.

Wylie will face a Washington team that went through their part of the regional tournament unbeaten.

You can watch Wylie’s Little League World Series game Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.