How yoga is helping first responders in Texas

First responders from various agencies in Texas participate in a Yoga for First Responders training session. (Steffi Lee/Nexstar Broadcasting)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The non-profit Yoga for First Responders is leading its largest training in central Texas this week.

Yoga for First Responders brings yoga philosophy and applies it in a way first responders can use it in their daily routines. The goal is to help them use the aspects of mindfulness when managing stress.

The training is taking place at the Pflugerville Fire Department through Sept. 28. First responders are from agencies within and outside of Texas.

A white paper published by the Ruderman Family Foundation analyzes various factors that lead to mental health issues among first responders and what leads to the high rates of suicide.

“Police and firefighters, when compared to the general civilian population, are at heightened risk for depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide,” the paper explains. “These findings are also relevant for EMS workers, but since many EMS workers are also firefighters, these two professions are often undistinguished in research.