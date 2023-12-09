ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – There were eighteen lead changes in the first American Southwest Conference game between the Howard Payne Yellowjackets and the McMurry Warhawks.

After 20 minutes of basketball, McMurry had a 54-49 lead. Warhawks took advantage on the boards, grabbing six offensive rebounds and converting them into second chance points.

The Yellowjackets flipped the switch in the second half by grabbing more boards and shooting 57% from downtown.

Jarod Johnson and Hudson Johnson led the Yellowjackets with 20 points, while McMurry’s Coco Rose’s had a 40-point performance in a tough loss.

Howard Payne improves to a 6-5 record and face Abilene Christian Sunday, December 10th. Meanwhile Mcmurry drops to 4-4 and play UT Dallas next Saturday, December 16th.