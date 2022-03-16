BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the devastating crash that took the lives of nine individuals, former Howard Payne golfer and coach Tyler James lost his life.

“I felt like our program took a turn for the better and he was really the foundation that got our program going in the right direction,” Head Golf Coach at Howard Payne Troy Drummond said of Tyler James.

Drummond knew as soon as James transferred to Howard Payne, he was something special. He was a teenager who found his love on the fairway.

“He was that young man who had a wedge in his house by his bed,” Drummond said. “He would walk around the house with it and would be chipping. Just stuff like that. He was really about golf.”

For three years, Troy Drummond was able to take James under his wing, mentoring and guiding his star golfer. He said Tyler James embodied everything the school set out to accomplish, being a great teammate, as well as helping coach the younger athletes.

Howard Payne Director of Athletics Hunter Sims remembers James as a lighthearted jokester, but was as focused as anyone when it was time to hit the course.

Sims called James an incredible leader, even after his playing and coaching career at HPU. He said after Tyler James was hired by a rival school, there was nothing like watching his competitive spirit against his former teammates.

“To watch that little extra fire he would get when the Howard Payne guys would step up to the tee box was great,” Sims said. “Him being a competitor and being passionate about it, but he was always encouraging to our guys, too.”

Drummond said he’s dearly missed by this year’s seniors, who James took under his wing their freshmen years. He said one of his players mentioned that Tyler James was the closest person to him that passed away.

However, no one misses him more than his former coach, who said he loves him like a son.

“I watched him grow into the young man he was, and something that I will always cherish and remember.” Drummond said.

Early in the morning, just hours after the team received the news, Howard Payne University held a prayer service in honor of all of those who died in the car accident.