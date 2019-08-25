Howler Monkeys exit enclosure, Abilene Zoo

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – At approximately 10:50 a.m. the morning of Sunday, August 25th the zoo’s three howler monkeys exited their habitat.

Trained personnel immediately responded and the animals were secured before being placed back into their enclosure within 15 minutes.

The zoo staff is to be commended on their response to this situation. The animals were quickly placed back in their habitats and presented no threat to the public.

The Abilene Zoo’s priorities are the safety of our guests, staff, and animals. Staff routinely conducts drills for a variety of emergencies and that practice contributed to a smooth response from the team.