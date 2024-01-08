ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – This second week of 2024 began with howling winds. Some of us, especially in eastern portions of the Big Country woke up to some strong thunderstorms Monday morning. Keep reading to see what else we can expect this week.

We received up to two inches of rainfall with the stronger storms that moved through just east of Abilene into Breckenridge and Eastland. Other areas only received about a half an inch.

Winds have also been gusting up to 50 miles an hour while all of this is going on. A wind advisory has been extended until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

However, that will be all of the action we will see for a while, as we head into a dry trend for the next 6 – 10 days here in the Lone Star State. Meanwhile, majority of the country will have above average precipitation potential.

There are a couple of things to look forward to over the next few days. The first being the winds calming down over the next few days after the wind advisory expires.

Winds Tuesday will remain strong in the morning with up to 25 miles per hour steady winds, and gusts as high as 30 mph, then decrease in the afternoon to 10-15 mph. Winds will stay around that speed for Wednesday, as well, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. We can all look forward to not fighting against the winds for a little bit.

The second thing to look forward to is the warming of the temperatures. It will be a brief warm up with Wednesday highs in the mid 60s and Thursday highs nearing 70 degrees.

The Surface Fronts Forecast Chart is valid for Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 a.m., where it appears that a warm front will move through in the morning, allowing us to warm up.

The warmth ends Friday as another strong cold front surges from the north. In the chart above, the front is located north of Texas in southern Kansas.

As of now, the forecasted high for Friday is a chilling 47 degrees with overnight lows dropping below freezing once again.

Gusty winds up to 35 miles per hour will rush back to the area ahead of the front Thursday, and behind the cold front on Friday. So, enjoy the next couple of days.