HPU looks for Caleb Estes to lead rest of 2019

The Howard Payne Yellowjackets won their opener for the first time since 2014 on Saturday against Austin College.

Quarterback Caleb Estes helped lead the charge for the Jackets. The sophomore threw for 315 yards and five touchdowns in his debut as Howard Payne’s starting quarterback.

Estes was dominant in his first start, and head coach Braxton Harris is looking forward to even more from his signal caller.

Braxton Harris said, “When you look at Caleb Estes and you look at how he was accountable for 6 touchdowns on a Saturday in his first start in college football, that’s impressive in itself. If you know Caleb Estes, who Caleb Estes is, it’s more impressive of who he is. In today’s world, quarterbacks if they don’t get what they want immediately, they transfer and go somewhere else and that kid didn’t do that. He stayed here, worked out all summer, worked with his teammates, and just continued to work and compete his tail off to be the starting quarterback. It’s good to see guys that go to work for something and believe in something, believe in hard work, and see them rewarded on the field.”

Howard Payne opens up American Southwest Conference play on Saturday in Abilene against McMurry.

They kick at 1 p.m. at Moore Stadium. The War Hawks have won seven of the last ten meetings between the two schools.