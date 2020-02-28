HSU Board of Trustees stands by decision to close Logsdon Seminary program

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Hardin-Simmons University Board of Trustees says they have “full confidence” in President Eric Bruntmyer.

The board issued a statement Friday afternoon saying they trust in the “strategic financial plan known as The Way Forward.”

The statement comes after the controversial closing of the Logsdon Seminary program. The president says it was closed due to financial problems, while others, including the former dean of the program, suggested the reasons were more political.

The entire statement reads as follows:

The Board of Trustees of Hardin-Simmons University recognizes we are at a critical juncture in our institution’s 129-year history. We are charged with the fiduciary responsibility of preserving the future of this great institution, and we remain committed to that responsibility by making difficult decisions to ensure that Hardin-Simmons University will continue to fulfill the university’s mission of providing an education enlightened by Christian faith and values.

The Board also recognizes that many individuals have been affected by this recent decision. There is no doubt that our community shares a deep love for our campus and its programs, and these changes do not diminish the contributions that our faculty and staff have made to provide a quality education to so many.

The Hardin-Simmons University Board of Trustees has full confidence in President Bruntmyer, the administration, and the strategic financial plan known as The Way Forward.

We also have confidence in our recent Board decisions, which were made to ensure that Hardin-Simmons University is a viable, financially stable institution that can move forward with boldness.

Our recent decisions will allow HSU to sustainably support its academic offerings and experiences for all current and future students, because students remain the priority of the Board. We are dedicated to being good stewards of those God has entrusted to us and are determined to continue to preserve our heritage of academic excellence.

The Board of Trustees joins with the entire HSU community in constant prayer – and asks for continued patience and understanding as we all move forward together. Our goal is to ensure future students have the opportunity to experience Hardin-Simmons and benefit from its excellence in education enlightened by Christian faith and values. Hardin-Simmons University looks enthusiastically toward the future with faith that God is still working in and through our campus and our community