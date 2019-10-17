HSU celebrates construction of new building

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) is celebrating the construction of a new building aiming to provide support for those with learning disabilities.

It’s called the Houston-Lantrip Center for Literacy and Learning.

Helping those with dyslexia, those on the autism spectrum, and those with other learning differences, HSU President Eric Bruntmyer says it’s the school’s passion to provide parental and student resources for the Abilene community.

The building gets its name after HSU alumni Mae Houston Lantrip.



“The impact of this building is just huge for our community. It means that the Houston-Lantrip Center, which has been around about 20 years, can finally serve large numbers of families and students in Abilene and the surrounding areas,” says Dr. Emily Dean, Houston-Lantrip Center.

Training programs at the Houston-Lantrip Center will allow for educators and parents to learn how to better support their students and children.