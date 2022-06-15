ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After 60 years of service, the Nix residence hall at Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) has been demolished, making way for a new yet-to-be named apartment-style dorm for women.

The new residence hall is to be constructed at the corner of Ambler Avenue and Simmons Street. HSU Vice President of Student life, Stacey Martin says it’s an exciting step for the campus and it just makes fiscal sense.

Portal to Texas History: Nix hall, 1962

“Although it being structurally sound, it is a more cost effective and wise financial decision to not renovate,” said Martin. “But rather, to build a new structure.”

Built in 1962 as a dormitory for men, Nix Hall was a traditional dormitory-style building. It hosted shared bedrooms with a communal bathroom and kitchen space.

The soon-to-be built dorms are taking a different path. One, Martin said, will be preferred by students.

“Four women will share a little suite area,” Martin explained. “They’ll share a bathroom and a small kitchenette.”

These are features common in a suite-style dorm, but the new hall will be set apart. Set to open in Fall of 2024, the new hall will offer private bedrooms to its residents.

The apartment-style dormitory is a preference that’s grown within the student body over the past few years.

“The desire to have a private bedroom has been the number one priority for many of our students,” explained Martin.

An amenity that up until now students have mainly found in university apartment living. But this new on campus option will allow residents to remain living in a more social environment.

“There is a significant shift from when I was a student in college, to students wanting independence and independent living,” added Martin.