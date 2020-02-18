HSU community pens letter to university president asking for transparency, integrity

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Members of the Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) community have penned a letter to President Eric Bruntmyer voicing their displeasure with the closing of Logsdon Seminary and how the announcements were handled.

A preface to the letter asks readers to “Join other concerned members of the Hardin-Simmons University and Logsdon Seminary family. Join concerned pastors, community leaders, and Christians whose faith has been impacted by Logsdon graduates. Join to request greater transparency and compassion from the leadership of Hardin-Simmons University in the wake of the closure of Logsdon Seminary of Logsdon School of Theology.”

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the letter had 262 public signatures asking Bruntmyer for financial transparency, to be better at listening and communicating honestly, and to demonstrate integrity.

The letter states that although these HSU community members are “deeply grieved” about the closing of the Logsdon Seminary, they are “perhaps even more troubled by the manner in which this decision has been communicated.”

In the request for further financial transparency, the letter asks for the precise amount of money that will be saved by closing the seminary, as well as budgets for all colleges and programs.

The letter asks Bruntmyer to hold a public meeting with the Board of Trustees “to listen to students, alumni, and university faculty and provide honest and compassionate communication.”

The third request to “demonstrate integrity,” asks the university president to “release the minutes from all Board of Trustees meetings, including Executive Session meetings held in the past three years.”

BigCountryHomepage.com reached out to HSU, who says they have no comment at this time.

To read the letter in its entirety, click here.