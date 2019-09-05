HSU holds convocation, releases enrollment numbers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) says they have seen an increase in students.

The university released its enrollment numbers and hosted its opening convocation Thursday, as staff and students gathered in Behrens Chapel to kick off the new school year.

“It’s our one chance to really get everybody together to worship together, to spend some time really focusing, putting aside kind of the distractions, and focusing on the school year and what it is that we’re really hoping to do for the year,” says HSU’s Kristina Campos-Davis.

This year’s guest speaker was Walgreens Vice President Randy Lewis, who staff say they hope inspired students for the year ahead.

There are more of those students this year compared to last, as undergrad enrollment is just over 1,700 students, while there are just less than 600 graduate students.