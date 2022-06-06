ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When most students hear about investments, real estate, or the stock market, their eyes usually glaze over in sheer disinterest or boredom. But one university in Abilene believes financial literacy is more important now than ever.

Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) hosted a Finance and Investment Camp Monday to help high school juniors and seniors become more educated on real-life issues. Many of those students in attendance all had a common thought process heading into the camp: They told KTAB/KRBC they wished financial literacy was taught through their regular curriculum at school.

Addison and Preston Medley were two of these high school students to register for HSU’s Finance and Investment Camp. As siblings, the Medleys said they understood the importance of finances because of the impact it’s had on their family.

“We’ve seen what financial struggles look like and we want to do better for our families,” Preston offered.

These siblings said they woke up at 6:00 Monday morning and drove three hours to spend a few days of their summer vacation learning about finance.

“We’re trying to set ourselves up for when we graduate,” Preston said.

Robert Tucker, Dean of Business and Professional Studies at HSU, explained why he started this camp.

“I realized, as a father, that I had not done a great job at helping my own kids understanding money,” Dean Tucker revealed. “So I thought, maybe we could have an event.”

At this event, students learn about banking, financial statements, budgeting and more.

“What we’re trying to do is get people to think long-range a little bit more,” Dean Tucker said.

Some area schools like Wylie ISD tried expanding their education programs on these topics. Reagan Berry, Principal at Wylie High School, said the school offers several financing classes.

“We have a class called Dollars & Cents, Personal Financial Literacy, and then another class called Securities & Investments,” Principal Berry listed.

Wylie High’s current plan, according to Principal Berry, includes the intention to incorporate even more education around those ideas- offering the financial literacy courses to more students.

“The information is at least offered to them to learn,” Principal Berry said. However, these are not mandatory classes, but electives.

Dean Tucker said with the way the economic world is right now, it is especially important for high school students to learn about this. If this camp at HSU proves helpful and successful, he hopes to plan another one for next year- expanding sponsorship opportunities for these students.

Educating more students about finances, something many students are wanting, could help them reach their goals; goals that could be similar to Addison Medley’s: “Not living paycheck-to-paycheck.”

HSU’s Finance and Investment Camp takes place Monday, June 6 through Wednesday, June 8. Click here to learn more about this camp and other camps HSU offers.