Abilene, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Despite the frigid temps, the show must go on for those passionate about the late Reverend Martin Luther King Junior on what would have been his 95th birthday on Monday morning.

Come rain, shine… Or freeze, Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) hosted its second annual MLK Big Country Prayer Breakfast Monday morning, complete with praise to the civil rights leader, some captivating speakers, and good food.

“Some Big Country pastors, we talked about some things that would really promote unity at different times of the year,” Pastor Demotis Sherman over Mt. Zion First Baptist Church told KTAB/KRBC, “and so the MLK celebration day, what better day could it be to promote and show unity than this day?”

Martin Luther King Junior Day is typically celebrated on the third Monday of the year, and 2024 just happened to land on his actual birthday. It’s a day that encourages others to help out in their community, promotes education in racial equality and injustices, and celebrate the man esteemed for doing the most for such a cause. MLK was assassinated in 1968 at 39 years old. The first MLK Day was observed in 1986 by only 27 states. It would take another 14 years to become recognized by all 50.

Cut to 2024 in Abilene, Texas, and the spirit of Martin Luther King Junior lives on.

In attendance at HSU’s prayer breakfast was community leaders like president of Abilene’s Black Chamber of Commerce Dee Moore, former Abilene mayor Anthony Williams, and university president Dr. Eric Bruntmyer.

If you’re not much of an early riser, a march over the MLK bridge along East Highway 80 is planned for Monday afternoon. The march itself begins at the old Woodson High School – 342 Cockerell Drive at 1:00 p.m., and the march will begin at 2:00 in the afternoon.