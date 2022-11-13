HSU President offered three year extension to his contract, days after a ‘vote of no confidence’ from faculty

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hardin-Simmons University Board of Trustees has given Eric Bruntmyer, current HSU President, a has voted to extend the contract to remain in his position, days after a vote of no confidence from faculty members.

At the beginning of November, a ‘vote of no-confidence’ was shared by faculty at HSU against Bruntmyer due to his performance, enrollment and finance concerns, employee retention and more.

But in an email sent to HSU students Saturday morning (November 12), Rick G. Strange, Chairman for the Board of Trustees, highlighted some of the accomplishments Bruntmyer has done such as increased financial stability, more degrees, Statement of Faith, renewed and new program accreditation, building improvements, donor events and the initiation of weekly newsletters.

The email also highlighted the difficulties Bruntmyer has faced during his six and a half years tenure, such as Covid-19 and program closures. Strange said they have personally witnessed his willingness to accept responsibility, based on his selfless dedication to HSU.

“Built on a strong foundation, the Board looks forward to continue working with President Bruntmyer as together we move HSU into the future God has planned for us,” wrote Strange on behalf of the Board of Trustees.

Bruntmyer’s response to this new contract opportunity has not been publicly announced at this time. If he chooses to accept this offer, the three-year contract will take into place on January 1, 2023.

The board of trustees further said that Bruntmyer does not serve alone and wanted to acknowledge administration, faculty and staff for their dedication to HSU.