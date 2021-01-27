HSU professor says strong foundation, community support holding up Abilene’s economy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The pandemic has hurt some small businesses and restaurants in the Key City, but Hardin-Simmons University Economic Professor John Hill says that Abilene’s economy as a whole is doing well.

“The money that drives our economic base is predictable,” said Hill.

Hill says it’s because Abilene has a strong financial foundation.

“We’ve got universities, so guaranteed student loans. We’ve got hospitals, so Medicaid and Medicare. We’ve got a military base, the money that drives our economic base is very predictable,” said Hill.

Which he says keeps our economy balanced and steady, especially during COVID-19.

“In Abilene, the attitude has been, ‘We need to continue doing business,'” said Hill.

Hill says the community plays a huge role in supporting the economy.

“We still see a downtown district where people have a plan and are moving forward, and you go to a place like Grain Theory and it is wall-to-wall people from front to back,” said Hill.

Grain Theory co-owner David Kasselman says they are feeling that support.

“We’ve had some really good support from people,” said Kasselman.

Despite opening in the midst of a pandemic, much of the community is still going out to dinner and spending their money locally.

“But there’s something a little different about it, I get a feeling that it’s more than just because we’re new. There’s a foundational support that I think that will continue even after we’ve been open a few months,” said Kasselman.

Hill says when you have a strong economic foundation and a supportive community, cities like Abilene can thrive — even in a pandemic.