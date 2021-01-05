HSU Spring Athletic Schedule posted

The HSU Football will open their football season Saturday, February 13th against Howard Payne.

HSU will face Sul Ross State, McMurry, and Texas Lutheran in the following weeks.

The HSU Baseball went 4-12 last season before the coronavirus hit.

HSU will look for better results in 2021 starting February 12th on the road at Concordia.

Their schedule runs through May 1st when they are set to close against McMurry.

The HSU Cowgirls Softball team will open their season February 12th against Trinity.

Their season will wrap up May 1st against McMurry.