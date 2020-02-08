HSU to cut Logsdon Seminary programs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) has announced that the Logsdon Seminary and its programs will be closed.

In a letter sent out Friday night, HSU President Eric Bruntmyer says the board has approved new programs, but has also “closed other programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels including Logsdon Seminary and its programs.”

Financial motivations are seemingly behind the decision to close the program, as Bruntmyer says in the letter, “Structural adjustments like these are important as we strive toward achieving financial excellence not only for ourselves, but for those to come.”

No additional details have been released, but the letter states “In the next week, the appropriate deans and vice presidents will be communicating the details of these actions.”

HSU announced the closings of several programs in Oct. 2018 due to financial difficulty, and were forced to make 30 faculty cuts by the 2019 fall semester.

The entire letter reads as follows: