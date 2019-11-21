HSU’s Hemphill leads area ASC All-Conference selections

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons senior running back Jaquan Hemphill and Mary Hardin-Baylor senior linebacker Tevin Jones were named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively, to highlight the 20189 American Southwest Conference football awards, the ASC office announced Thursday after a vote of the league’s head coaches.
Hemphill, a three-time All-ASC selection, led the conference with 1,321 rushing yards (132.1 per game), 12 touchdowns and a 6.9 per carry average. He also had 11 catches for 190 yards and four TDs. Hemphill was also the ASC Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. He is the first player to earn the award twice in a career.
Jones, a two-time All-Conference pick, led the league with 112 tackles to go with 10.0 tackles for a loss of 35 yards and two sacks for the ASC champion Cru.
UMHB junior center Steven Sellers was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year. He helped the ASC champion Cru rank third in the nation with 52.1 points per game while averaging 421.5 yards of total offense.
Cru junior defensive tackle Joey Longoria was selected as Defensive Lineman of the Year for the second year in a row. He anchored the Cru’s defensive line that ranked fourth in the nation, allowing just 214.0 yards and third with 7.6 points per game. Longoria tallied 48 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss of 23 yards, 2.5 sacks and five pass breakups.
UMHB sophomore kicker Anthony Avila was voted the Special Teams Player of the Year. He led the nation with 1.70 field goals per game, hitting 17-of22 attempts with a long of 52 yards. Avila was also 54-of-59 on extra points for a total of 105 points.
Freshman of the Year honors went Belhaven running back/kick returner Kolbe Blunt. He ran 41 times for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns and had 15 catches for 132 yards. Blunt also had 13 kick returns for 229 yards (17.6 yards per return) and eight punt returns for 76 yards.
Texas Lutheran’s Carl Gustafson was named ASC Coach of the Year for the second time after leading the Bulldogs to an 8-2 overall record and 8-1 mark in conference, placing second. He also earned Coach of the Year honors in 2017.
Thirty-seven players made a return appearance to the all-conference team, including six three-time selections.
2019 All-ASC Football Teams and Awards
Individual Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Jaquan Hemphill, Hardin-Simmons O
Defensive Player of the Year: Tevin Jones, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Steven Sellers, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Joey Longoria, Mary Hardin-Baylor D
Special Teams Player of the Year: Anthony Avila, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Freshman of the Year: Kolbe Blunt, Belhaven
Coach of the Year: Carl Gustafson, Texas Lutheran C
O Two-Time Offensive Player of the Year
D Two-Time Defensive Lineman of the Year
C Two-Time Coach of the Year
First Team Offense
Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
WR Jonel Reed 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Fort Worth, Texas
WR Kevi Evans 2 So. Hardin-Simmons Mount Vernon, Texas
SB DunTayviun Gross 2 Sr. Howard Payne Tyler, Texas
TE Gary Ruckman Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor San Antonio, Texas
G Garrett Garza Sr. Texas Lutheran Round Rock, Texas
G DoRion Dreighton Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor San Antonio, Texas
T Azaviar Carter Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Fort Polk, La.
T Travis York 2 Sr. Texas Lutheran Seguin, Texas
C Steven Sellers 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Murphy, Texas
QB Brian Baca 2 Sr. East Texas Baptist Pittsburg, Texas
RB Jaquan Hemphill 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Coleman, Texas
RB Williton Grear 3 Sr. Sul Ross State Austin, Texas
RB Austin Mathews 2 Sr. Texas Lutheran Houston, Texas
K Anthony Avila So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Troy, Texas
RS Eriel Dorsey 2 Sr. McMurry Alexandria, La.
First Team Defense
Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
DL Joey Longoria 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Pearland, Texas
DL Manny Longoria 3 Sr. Texas Lutheran Geronimo, Texas
DL Elijah Cross 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Sonora, Texas
DL E’Monte Smith Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas
LB Tevin Jones 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Belton, Texas
LB Anton Clark Sr. East Texas Baptist Mansfield, Texas
LB Akeem Jackson Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Fairfield, Texas
LB David Lewis Sr. Belhaven Marrero, La.
DB Jefferson Fritz 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Kaufman, Texas
DB James Bell 3 Jr. Texas Lutheran Houston, Texas
DB Blake Johnston 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
DB Sirbatian Charles Sr. East Texas Baptist Patterson, La.
DB Keith Gipson Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Killeen, Texas
P Jefferson Fritz 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Kaufman, Texas
Second Team Offense
Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
WR Jalen Blanton So. East Texas Baptist Rosser, Texas
WR Mario Asagunla Jr. Belhaven Jackson, Miss.
SB David Brandenburg 3 Sr. Southwestern Spring, Texas
TE Hayden Day Sr. Hardin-Simmons Brownwood, Texas
G T.J. Vela 2 Sr. Southwestern Odem, Texas
G Juan Martinez Jr. Hardin-Simmons Donna, Texas
T Carson Ikels Jr. Hardin-Simmons Dripping Springs, Texas
T Zach Mack Jr. Hardin-Simmons Gatesville, Texas
C Robert Evans Sr. Howard Payne Midland, Texas
QB Wade Freeman So. Texas Lutheran Richmond, Texas
RB Jeremiah Robertson 2 Sr. East Texas Baptist Huntington, Texas
RB Brad Foley Jr. Belhaven Memphis, Tenn.
RB Bryson Hammonds 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Coleman, Texas
K Jamie Pogue 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
RS CJ Lewis Fr. Louisiana College St. Rose, La.
Second Team Defense
Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
DL Hunter Creasey 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Georgetown, Texas
DL Khevon Shepard Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Brenham, Texas
DL Kyle Zavala 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Mason, Texas
DL Brady Wade Jr. Howard Payne Little Elm, Texas
LB Derek Dunn Sr. Texas Lutheran Houston, Texas
LB Adairius Norwood Sr. Texas Lutheran Waco, Texas
LB Terrell Franklin So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
LB Austin Killgore 2 Sr. Howard Payne Tarkington, Texas
DB Kedrick Ward 2 Sr. Texas Lutheran Missouri City, Texas
DB Grant LaPoint-Teate Sr. East Texas Baptist Orange, Texas
DB KJ Kelley So. East Texas Baptist Abilene, Texas
DB Daniel Enriquez Fr. Texas Lutheran Edinburg, Texas
P Victor Windfeld So. Southwestern Aarhus, Denmark
Honorable Mention Offense
Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
WR Kevin Hurley Jr. Sr. McMurry Diboll, Texas
WR CJ Romero Sr. Texas Lutheran Odem, Texas
WR Micah Dunn So. Louisiana College Shreveport, La.
SB Eriel Dorsey 2 Sr. McMurry Alexandria, La.
SB Tariq Gray 2 So. East Texas Baptist Henderson, Texas
SB Zion Williams Jr. Louisiana College Pineville, La.
TE Eric Haverstock 3 Sr. Howard Payne Midland, Texas
TE Logan Schnautz So. Sul Ross State Lockhart, Texas
G Michael Kalafatis So. East Texas Baptist Newton, Texas
G Keyton Castro So. Sul Ross State Three Rivers, Texas
G Chadwick Smith Jr. So. Louisiana College Baton Rouge, La.
T Jonathan Kalafatis Jr. East Texas Baptist Newton, Texas
T Juan Ramirez Jr. McMurry Roma, Texas
T Charles De La Rosa So. Southwestern Burleson, Texas
T Cam Frederick Jr. Louisiana College Breaux Bridge, La.
C Cory Stang Fr. East Texas Baptist Magnolia, Texas
C Elias Berkel So. Hardin-Simmons Houston, Texas
QB Jase Hammack 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Andrews, Texas
QB Kyle Jones Jr. Hardin-Simmons Giddings, Texas
RB Dee Robinson Fr. McMurry Rice, Texas
RB Chris Monroe Jr. Texas Lutheran College Station, Texas
RB Elijah Smith 2 So. Southwestern Wylie, Texas
K Juan Ocampo 2 So. Texas Lutheran Lockhart, Texas
Honorable Mention Defense
Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
DL Nicholas Smith Sr. Southwestern Aguilares, Texas
DL Garrett Womack Sr. Southwestern Austin, Texas
DL Jackson Worley Jr. Texas Lutheran Keller, Texas
DL Colton Strain Jr. Belhaven Clinton, La.
DL Brandon Bennett So. Texas Lutheran Harlingen, Texas
DL Marc Jackson So. McMurry Red Oak, Texas
LB Matt Girard So. Hardin-Simmons Fort Worth, Texas
LB Keyshawn Holman Jr. Texas Lutheran Orange, Texas
LB Matt Mitchell Fr. Hardin-Simmons Wimberley, Texas
LB Levah Tarry Sr. Sul Ross State Houston, Texas
LB Josh Smith 3 Jr. McMurry Bossier City, La.
LB Julius Johnson 2 Jr. Louisiana College Kaplan, La.
LB Jacob Mueller Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Fort Worth, Texas
DB Dominic Cameron Jr. Hardin-Simmons Converse, Texas
DB Isaiah Jacobs So. Sul Ross State Austin, Texas
DB Josiah Minnifield Sr. Southwestern Chandler, Ariz.
DB Seth Gatson 2 Sr. Belhaven Farmerville, La.
DB Jeffrey McCutcheon Jr. Hardin-Simmons Lubbock, Texas
P Mauricio Aceves Fr. East Texas Baptist Madisonville, Texas
P Justice Porter 2 So. Texas Lutheran Houston, Texas
P Colin LaHaye Fr. Louisiana College Opelousas, La.
Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year
Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown
LB Britt Boler Sr. Howard Payne Midland, Texas
WR/KR Eriel Dorsey Sr. McMurry Alexandria, La.
LB Major George Jr. Southwestern San Marcos, Texas
LB Justice Henson Jr. East Texas Baptist Shreveport, La.
QB Trey Johns Fr. Sul Ross State New Braunfels, Texas
DE Dillon Juneau Sr. Louisiana College Effie, La.
WR Jaxson Money Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas
QB Luke Poorman Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Orlando, Fla.
WR Charles Robinson Jr. Sr. Texas Lutheran Frisco, Texas
DL Colton Strain Jr. Belhaven Clinton, La.
3 Three-time All-Conference
2 Two-time All-Conference