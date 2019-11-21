HSU’s Hemphill leads area ASC All-Conference selections

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons senior running back Jaquan Hemphill and Mary Hardin-Baylor senior linebacker Tevin Jones were named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively, to highlight the 20189 American Southwest Conference football awards, the ASC office announced Thursday after a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Hemphill, a three-time All-ASC selection, led the conference with 1,321 rushing yards (132.1 per game), 12 touchdowns and a 6.9 per carry average. He also had 11 catches for 190 yards and four TDs. Hemphill was also the ASC Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. He is the first player to earn the award twice in a career.

Jones, a two-time All-Conference pick, led the league with 112 tackles to go with 10.0 tackles for a loss of 35 yards and two sacks for the ASC champion Cru.

UMHB junior center Steven Sellers was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year. He helped the ASC champion Cru rank third in the nation with 52.1 points per game while averaging 421.5 yards of total offense.

Cru junior defensive tackle Joey Longoria was selected as Defensive Lineman of the Year for the second year in a row. He anchored the Cru’s defensive line that ranked fourth in the nation, allowing just 214.0 yards and third with 7.6 points per game. Longoria tallied 48 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss of 23 yards, 2.5 sacks and five pass breakups.

UMHB sophomore kicker Anthony Avila was voted the Special Teams Player of the Year. He led the nation with 1.70 field goals per game, hitting 17-of22 attempts with a long of 52 yards. Avila was also 54-of-59 on extra points for a total of 105 points.

Freshman of the Year honors went Belhaven running back/kick returner Kolbe Blunt. He ran 41 times for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns and had 15 catches for 132 yards. Blunt also had 13 kick returns for 229 yards (17.6 yards per return) and eight punt returns for 76 yards.

Texas Lutheran’s Carl Gustafson was named ASC Coach of the Year for the second time after leading the Bulldogs to an 8-2 overall record and 8-1 mark in conference, placing second. He also earned Coach of the Year honors in 2017.

Thirty-seven players made a return appearance to the all-conference team, including six three-time selections.

2019 All-ASC Football Teams and Awards

Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Jaquan Hemphill, Hardin-Simmons O

Defensive Player of the Year: Tevin Jones, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Steven Sellers, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Joey Longoria, Mary Hardin-Baylor D

Special Teams Player of the Year: Anthony Avila, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Freshman of the Year: Kolbe Blunt, Belhaven

Coach of the Year: Carl Gustafson, Texas Lutheran C

O Two-Time Offensive Player of the Year

D Two-Time Defensive Lineman of the Year

C Two-Time Coach of the Year

First Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown

WR Jonel Reed 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Fort Worth, Texas

WR Kevi Evans 2 So. Hardin-Simmons Mount Vernon, Texas

SB DunTayviun Gross 2 Sr. Howard Payne Tyler, Texas

TE Gary Ruckman Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor San Antonio, Texas

G Garrett Garza Sr. Texas Lutheran Round Rock, Texas

G DoRion Dreighton Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor San Antonio, Texas

T Azaviar Carter Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Fort Polk, La.

T Travis York 2 Sr. Texas Lutheran Seguin, Texas

C Steven Sellers 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Murphy, Texas

QB Brian Baca 2 Sr. East Texas Baptist Pittsburg, Texas

RB Jaquan Hemphill 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Coleman, Texas

RB Williton Grear 3 Sr. Sul Ross State Austin, Texas

RB Austin Mathews 2 Sr. Texas Lutheran Houston, Texas

K Anthony Avila So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Troy, Texas

RS Eriel Dorsey 2 Sr. McMurry Alexandria, La.

First Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown

DL Joey Longoria 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Pearland, Texas

DL Manny Longoria 3 Sr. Texas Lutheran Geronimo, Texas

DL Elijah Cross 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Sonora, Texas

DL E’Monte Smith Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas

LB Tevin Jones 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Belton, Texas

LB Anton Clark Sr. East Texas Baptist Mansfield, Texas

LB Akeem Jackson Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Fairfield, Texas

LB David Lewis Sr. Belhaven Marrero, La.

DB Jefferson Fritz 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Kaufman, Texas

DB James Bell 3 Jr. Texas Lutheran Houston, Texas

DB Blake Johnston 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas

DB Sirbatian Charles Sr. East Texas Baptist Patterson, La.

DB Keith Gipson Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Killeen, Texas

P Jefferson Fritz 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Kaufman, Texas

Second Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown

WR Jalen Blanton So. East Texas Baptist Rosser, Texas

WR Mario Asagunla Jr. Belhaven Jackson, Miss.

SB David Brandenburg 3 Sr. Southwestern Spring, Texas

TE Hayden Day Sr. Hardin-Simmons Brownwood, Texas

G T.J. Vela 2 Sr. Southwestern Odem, Texas

G Juan Martinez Jr. Hardin-Simmons Donna, Texas

T Carson Ikels Jr. Hardin-Simmons Dripping Springs, Texas

T Zach Mack Jr. Hardin-Simmons Gatesville, Texas

C Robert Evans Sr. Howard Payne Midland, Texas

QB Wade Freeman So. Texas Lutheran Richmond, Texas

RB Jeremiah Robertson 2 Sr. East Texas Baptist Huntington, Texas

RB Brad Foley Jr. Belhaven Memphis, Tenn.

RB Bryson Hammonds 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Coleman, Texas

K Jamie Pogue 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas

RS CJ Lewis Fr. Louisiana College St. Rose, La.

Second Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown

DL Hunter Creasey 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Georgetown, Texas

DL Khevon Shepard Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Brenham, Texas

DL Kyle Zavala 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Mason, Texas

DL Brady Wade Jr. Howard Payne Little Elm, Texas

LB Derek Dunn Sr. Texas Lutheran Houston, Texas

LB Adairius Norwood Sr. Texas Lutheran Waco, Texas

LB Terrell Franklin So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas

LB Austin Killgore 2 Sr. Howard Payne Tarkington, Texas

DB Kedrick Ward 2 Sr. Texas Lutheran Missouri City, Texas

DB Grant LaPoint-Teate Sr. East Texas Baptist Orange, Texas

DB KJ Kelley So. East Texas Baptist Abilene, Texas

DB Daniel Enriquez Fr. Texas Lutheran Edinburg, Texas

P Victor Windfeld So. Southwestern Aarhus, Denmark

Honorable Mention Offense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown

WR Kevin Hurley Jr. Sr. McMurry Diboll, Texas

WR CJ Romero Sr. Texas Lutheran Odem, Texas

WR Micah Dunn So. Louisiana College Shreveport, La.

SB Eriel Dorsey 2 Sr. McMurry Alexandria, La.

SB Tariq Gray 2 So. East Texas Baptist Henderson, Texas

SB Zion Williams Jr. Louisiana College Pineville, La.

TE Eric Haverstock 3 Sr. Howard Payne Midland, Texas

TE Logan Schnautz So. Sul Ross State Lockhart, Texas

G Michael Kalafatis So. East Texas Baptist Newton, Texas

G Keyton Castro So. Sul Ross State Three Rivers, Texas

G Chadwick Smith Jr. So. Louisiana College Baton Rouge, La.

T Jonathan Kalafatis Jr. East Texas Baptist Newton, Texas

T Juan Ramirez Jr. McMurry Roma, Texas

T Charles De La Rosa So. Southwestern Burleson, Texas

T Cam Frederick Jr. Louisiana College Breaux Bridge, La.

C Cory Stang Fr. East Texas Baptist Magnolia, Texas

C Elias Berkel So. Hardin-Simmons Houston, Texas

QB Jase Hammack 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Andrews, Texas

QB Kyle Jones Jr. Hardin-Simmons Giddings, Texas

RB Dee Robinson Fr. McMurry Rice, Texas

RB Chris Monroe Jr. Texas Lutheran College Station, Texas

RB Elijah Smith 2 So. Southwestern Wylie, Texas

K Juan Ocampo 2 So. Texas Lutheran Lockhart, Texas

Honorable Mention Defense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown

DL Nicholas Smith Sr. Southwestern Aguilares, Texas

DL Garrett Womack Sr. Southwestern Austin, Texas

DL Jackson Worley Jr. Texas Lutheran Keller, Texas

DL Colton Strain Jr. Belhaven Clinton, La.

DL Brandon Bennett So. Texas Lutheran Harlingen, Texas

DL Marc Jackson So. McMurry Red Oak, Texas

LB Matt Girard So. Hardin-Simmons Fort Worth, Texas

LB Keyshawn Holman Jr. Texas Lutheran Orange, Texas

LB Matt Mitchell Fr. Hardin-Simmons Wimberley, Texas

LB Levah Tarry Sr. Sul Ross State Houston, Texas

LB Josh Smith 3 Jr. McMurry Bossier City, La.

LB Julius Johnson 2 Jr. Louisiana College Kaplan, La.

LB Jacob Mueller Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Fort Worth, Texas

DB Dominic Cameron Jr. Hardin-Simmons Converse, Texas

DB Isaiah Jacobs So. Sul Ross State Austin, Texas

DB Josiah Minnifield Sr. Southwestern Chandler, Ariz.

DB Seth Gatson 2 Sr. Belhaven Farmerville, La.

DB Jeffrey McCutcheon Jr. Hardin-Simmons Lubbock, Texas

P Mauricio Aceves Fr. East Texas Baptist Madisonville, Texas

P Justice Porter 2 So. Texas Lutheran Houston, Texas

P Colin LaHaye Fr. Louisiana College Opelousas, La.

Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown

LB Britt Boler Sr. Howard Payne Midland, Texas

WR/KR Eriel Dorsey Sr. McMurry Alexandria, La.

LB Major George Jr. Southwestern San Marcos, Texas

LB Justice Henson Jr. East Texas Baptist Shreveport, La.

QB Trey Johns Fr. Sul Ross State New Braunfels, Texas

DE Dillon Juneau Sr. Louisiana College Effie, La.

WR Jaxson Money Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas

QB Luke Poorman Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Orlando, Fla.

WR Charles Robinson Jr. Sr. Texas Lutheran Frisco, Texas

DL Colton Strain Jr. Belhaven Clinton, La.

3 Three-time All-Conference

2 Two-time All-Conference