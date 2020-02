Hardin-Simmons freshman forward Parris Parmer (San Angelo, Texas) is the ASC West Division Co-Player of the Week.

Parris continued to excel for the Cowgirls averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on the week.

She also shot 53.6 (15-of-28) percent from the field and hit 5-of-12 3-pointers.

She scored 25 points in the win over Ozarks, her second game this season with 25 or more points.

This is Parmer’s second Player of the Week of the season.