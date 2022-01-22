Human remains found after early morning Hamlin house fire

HAMLIN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers with the Hamlin Police Department (HPD) found human remains after a brush and house fire early Friday morning, and say it awaits positive identification.

At around 4:00 a.m. Friday, Hamlin emergency officials responded to a call about a brush fire in the 1100 block of Northwest Avenue D. The Hamlin Fire Department (HFD) arrived to a combination brush fire and house fire.

According to the press release put out by the HPD, while the HFD worked on putting out the fire, police officers searched the area for the homeowner but was unsuccessful.

The HPD reported that the fire was quickly extinguished and its emergency personnel, which included HFD and Hamlin Emergency Medical Service (EMS), then assisted in the search for the homeowner.

A short time later, HPD said it found, “what appeared to be human remains.”

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, Jones County Justice of The Peace and Adams-Foster-Ray Funeral Home were called out to assist.

The body was sent off for an autopsy and positive identification, the report included.

Hamlin officials say the investigation is ongoing. However, preliminary analyses suggest that the fire was an accident.