ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Human remains were discovered by a working TxDOT crew Wednesday afternoon in North Abilene.

According to a press release from the Abilene Police Department (APD), crews with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) were clearing brush in the area of Interstate 20 and mile marker 288 – near Rainy Creek – when crew members found human remains under a bridge.

Police said they were called out just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and investigators were able to determine the remains had been there for ‘some time,’ based on their condition.

These remains will be autopsied in anticipation to figure out a cause of death. Investigators did note that there were no clear cut signs of trauma, but important factors like age, gender and race could not be determined at the scene.

Judge Mike McAuliffe, Justice of the Peace for Taylor County’s Precinct 1, was called out to officially pronounced the person as deceased.

While autopsy results are pending, APD said its detectives will continue to work on this case as a 'death investigation.'