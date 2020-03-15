Hundreds attend 62nd annual Rattlesnake Roundup

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Hundreds of people filled the Nolan County Collisum for the 62nd Rattlesnake Roundup.

“I’m really impressed and I’m glad to see people coming out today,” says Travis jordan.

This is first time at the roundup.

“The gentlemen had a ballon and he actually made the snake snap at him and that was really cool to see. Everybody jumped.”

Miss Snake Charmer 2020 Jacklyn Clinkinbeard is also a roundup first timer.

“I’ve been in the pits all morning holding rattlesnakes, skinning them, in the handling pen,” says Jacklyn.

She says its a dangerous crown to carry.

“We pin the snakes and then you hold them up you. You have to hold thier heads up so they dont bite you but, thats probably the most nerve racking part. Getting a good grip on them.”

Some people enjoyed the show from farther away.

“They wont get anywhere near them. They’ll get in the bleachers but they wont get anywhere near the pit,” says Wayne Willis.

He brought two of his friends to show them what its all about.

“He enjoys it though, he’s like a dead snake is a good snake,” says Wayne.

The roundup started as a way to lower the rattlesnake population but has since grown into the worlds lagest of its kind.

Sunday is the last day of the roundup.

Doors open from 8am to 6pm.