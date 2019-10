Hundreds attend funeral of woman shot at home by Texas cop

FILE – This undated photo provided by Jefferson’s family shows Atatiana Jefferson. Former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean shot Jefferson, 28, through a back window in the early hours on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, after a neighbor reported her front door was left open. Dean was taken into custody two days after the killing. (Jefferson’s family via AP, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of a woman fatally shot in her home by a Fort Worth police officer.

Fort Worth’s mayor and interim police chief joined family and mourners from across the country at the service for Atatiana Jefferson on Thursday at Concord Church in Dallas.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Pastor Bryan Carter told mourners: “We are tired of talking to our children about police, tired of crying mothers, tired of funerals.”

An officer responding to a call about an open front door shot Jefferson through a back window. The killing sparked outrage and shattered community-police relations in the North Texas city.

The officer who shot her is charged with murder.

Jefferson’s funeral had been set for Saturday but was rescheduled after a family disagreement.