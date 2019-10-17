Hundreds attend intense Fort Worth City Council meeting after woman shot by police

FORT WORTH (CNN) — There were some intense moments at a Fort Worth City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Protesters packed the inside and outside of city hall to protest the death of Atatiana Jefferson.

She was killed by police, who shot through a window in her home Saturday night while she was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, people chanted “I don’t feel safe.”

The city council was meeting to discuss rezoning laws, but were interrupted by protesters wanting them to address the shooting.

Dozens of people spoke at the meeting.

The now former officer is facing murder charges in the case.

Local officials have asked the FBI to investigate hate crime charges against him.