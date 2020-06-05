Hundreds gather for peaceful protest near Abilene’s MLK Memerorial bridge

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) One woman supporting a peaceful protest here in Abilene says it hits closer to home for her.

“Being out here just give us some kind of peace because we never knew why he got killed,” says April Hunter, who’s brother was shot by Abilene police and died back in 2011.

Hunter joined hundreds of other protesting in honor of George Floyd and her brother, Dennis Lamar Willis.

“Someone said they that there was an armed black man. The police chased him and they shot him but, they shot him two different times and they still never told us anything about the weapon he had. We just never go the whole story,” says Hunter.

Hunter says she’s proud to se people speaking up.

“It might not have happened back then but, it’s happening now and its just as important now as it was back then because some of these people are here in remembrance of Dennis,” says Hunter.

She is in full support of the movement.

“Yes, all lives matter but black lives have to matter too. It doesn’t matter what color you are you should sit down and understand that just because it’s not happening to you doesn’t mean its not happening,” says Hunter.