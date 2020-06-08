Hundreds march through downtown Abilene in protest of racial inequality

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) As protests for racial equality continue across the nation, hundreds of people here in Abilene gathered for a March.

For many joining in the march, from the Abilene convention center to the Martin Luther King Junior Memorial bridge, the movement is much bigger than George Floyd.

“The color of our skin doesn’t matter. We all have personalities and character. That’s what they should be looking at,” says one teen who attended the march.

“Finally, once in my life I get to see something like this. I’ve never really seen people come together like that. I’ve always just seen division,” says Robbie B.

Robbie has lived in Abilene his entire life and says now is the time for accountability,

“I will not be afraid to speak up whether you’re my brother, whether you’re my best friend. It don’t matter who you are, if you don’t agree then don’t agree. Just stay over there,” says Robbie.

The organizer of the march didn’t want to share her name but, wanted to make sure her message was clear–

“I’m grateful to have my friends to have this opportunity show people that we’re here. We hear you. We see you. Nothing has fallen on blind eyes or deaf ears,” says the organizer of the march.

The Hardin Simmons football team also joined the march and shared a message with the crowd.

“Actions speak louder than words. Let’s put everything into action like we’re doing today. The Hardin Simmons football team, we’re all here for you. We love you. If you ever need anything our field house is always open. We stand with the community, no matter what,” says an HSU football player.

The marched ending back at the convention center, where everyone took a knee and observed a moment of silence.