Hundreds of exhibitors gather for the Grand Finale Steer Show

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Hundreds of kids were in Abilene participating in one of the largest steer shows since the COVID-19 outbreak.

“In a year I probably compete in about 5 to 6. This is the first one,” says Robert Sierra.

For many of the participants like Sierra, The Grand Finale Steer Show this is the first time all year they’re getting to show their animals.

“I’m super thankful because it’s not the cheapest thing but it is really fun,” says Brooke Cleavinger.

Cleavinger says it takes a lot of hard work to get a steer ready for a show.

“You have to wash them and you have to walk them to get them used to walking in the ring. You have to practice setting them up so, they’ll get to where they’ll stop in place,” says Cleavinger.

Over 470 exhibitors from all over the country are showing their steer inside the Taylor County Expo Center.

“It means a lot because it just shows that these people will kind of do anything to let the kids have fun and just to let us do what we love to do,” says Sierra.

“I like it because they’re really sweet and you get really attached to them but, it’s sad when you have to let them go,” says Cleavinger.

The competition wraps up Sunday with the overall showmanship championship.